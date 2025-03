22nd ESCB Emerging Markets Workshop, hosted by Banco de España



The 22nd Emerging Markets Workshop (EMW) of the European System of Central Bank (ESCB) will take place next 27 and 28 November, hosted by Banco de España.

The two-day workshop, organized by Banco de España, Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) and Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT), is devoted to economic research on emerging markets by Eurosystem´s and EME’s central banks.