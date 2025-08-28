1st Madrid Mountain Macro Conference (MMM)



The Banco de España together with CEMFI and the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid is organizing a conference on “Research in Macroeconomics”. The main theme of the conference is broad, covering both empirical and theoretical work with relevance for the conduct of monetary and fiscal policy, financial markets, labor markets, international trade, and growth. The program includes presentations from academic experts on the field, and will feature two keynote lectures by Alejandro Cuñat (University of Vienna) and Hugo Hopenhayn (UCLA).

Attendance: by invitation.