Banco de España-CEMFI-UIMP Conference on the Spanish Economy



Banco de España, together with CEMFI and Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) launches the fourth academic conference on the Spanish economy, that will be held on 3 and 4 July 2025 in Santander.

This conference series aims at bringing together top researchers to present their recent work on topics that are of critical importance for the Spanish economy, as well as distinguished policy-makers to discuss their views on these topics. This year’s conference will include academic sessions and panel discussions on the challenges and opportunities that immigration and industrial policy entail for the Spanish economy.