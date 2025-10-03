Volver

17th Research Workshop Banco de España-CEMFI

Ponentes

20 Octubre

    • 10:00h - 10:50h
    • Inflation and Price Dispersion: New Cross-Sectoral and International Evidence

      Santiago Álvarez Blaser (Banco de España)

    • 10:50h - 11:40h
    • Unobservable No More: Estimating the Natural Rate of Interest under Flat IS and Phillips Curves

      Gabriele Fiorentini (Università di Firenze), Alessandro Galesi (Idealista), Rodrigo Peña (CEMFI), Gabriel Pérez Quirós (Banco de España) and Enrique Sentana (CEMFI)

    • 11:40h - 12:00h
    • Break
    • 12:00h - 12:50h
    • Good Inflation, Bad Inflation, and the Dynamics of Credit Risk

      Diego Bonelli (Banco de España), Berardino Pala (Federal Reserve Board of Governors) and Ram Yamarthy (Federal Reserve Board of Governors)

    • 12:50h - 13:40h
    • Credit Without Collateral: Firm Size and Debt Structure

      Beatriz González (Banco de España and CEMFI) and Andrea Sy (CEMFI and Banco de España)

    • 13:40h - 14:00h
    • End of Workshop
    • 14:00h - 14:00h
    • Buffet Lunch
