17th Research Workshop Banco de España-CEMFI

Información
Ponentes
20 Octubre
- 10:00h - 10:50h
Inflation and Price Dispersion: New Cross-Sectoral and International Evidence
Santiago Álvarez Blaser (Banco de España)
- 10:50h - 11:40h
Unobservable No More: Estimating the Natural Rate of Interest under Flat IS and Phillips Curves
Gabriele Fiorentini (Università di Firenze), Alessandro Galesi (Idealista), Rodrigo Peña (CEMFI), Gabriel Pérez Quirós (Banco de España) and Enrique Sentana (CEMFI)
- 11:40h - 12:00h
- Break
- 12:00h - 12:50h
Good Inflation, Bad Inflation, and the Dynamics of Credit Risk
Diego Bonelli (Banco de España), Berardino Pala (Federal Reserve Board of Governors) and Ram Yamarthy (Federal Reserve Board of Governors)
- 12:50h - 13:40h
Credit Without Collateral: Firm Size and Debt Structure
Beatriz González (Banco de España and CEMFI) and Andrea Sy (CEMFI and Banco de España)
- 13:40h - 14:00h
- End of Workshop
- 14:00h - 14:00h
- Buffet Lunch