ECB publishes supervisory banking statistics on significant institutions for the first quarter of 2023
- Aggregate Common Equity Tier 1 ratio up to 15.53% in first quarter of 2023 (compared with 15.38% in previous quarter and 14.99% in first quarter of 2022).
- Aggregated annualised return on equity up to 9.56% in first quarter of 2023 (compared with 7.68% for full year in 2022).
- Aggregate non-performing loans ratio (excluding cash balances) decreased to 2.24% (down from 2.27% in previous quarter).
- Share of loans showing significant increase in credit risk (stage 2 loans) decreased to 9.31% (down from 9.62% in previous quarter).