16th Research Workshop Banco de España-CEMFI

8 Abril

    • 10:00h - 10:50h
    • Idiosyncratic Shocks and Investment Irreversibility: Capital Misallocation over the Business Cycle

      Iacopo Varotto and Tatsuro Senga (Queen Mary University)

      Speaker: Iacopo Varotto (Banco de España)

    • 10:50h - 11:40h
    • One Dollar Managers: Economic Elites and State Transformation

      Ufuk Akcigit (University of Chicago), André Diegmann (IWH Halle), and Nicolas
      Serrano-Velarde (Bocconi University)

      Speaker: Nicolas Serrano-Velarde (Bocconi University)

    • 11:40h - 12:00h
    • Break
    • 12:00h - 12:50h
    • Banks’ Specialization and Private Information

      Alejandro Casado and David Martínez Miera (Universidad Carlos III)

      Speaker: Alejandro Casado (Banco de España)

    • 12:50h - 13:40h
    • Regulation, Supervision, and Bank Risk-Taking

      Rafel Repullo (CEMFI)

      Speaker: Rafael Repullo (CEMFI)

    • 13:40h - 13:40h
    • End of Workshop
    • 14:00h - 14:00h
    • Buffet Lunch
