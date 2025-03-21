16th Research Workshop Banco de España-CEMFI

Información
Ponentes
8 Abril
- 10:00h - 10:50h
Idiosyncratic Shocks and Investment Irreversibility: Capital Misallocation over the Business Cycle
Iacopo Varotto and Tatsuro Senga (Queen Mary University)
Speaker: Iacopo Varotto (Banco de España)
- 10:50h - 11:40h
One Dollar Managers: Economic Elites and State Transformation
Ufuk Akcigit (University of Chicago), André Diegmann (IWH Halle), and Nicolas
Serrano-Velarde (Bocconi University)
Speaker: Nicolas Serrano-Velarde (Bocconi University)
- 11:40h - 12:00h
- Break
- 12:00h - 12:50h
Banks’ Specialization and Private Information
Alejandro Casado and David Martínez Miera (Universidad Carlos III)
Speaker: Alejandro Casado (Banco de España)
- 12:50h - 13:40h
Regulation, Supervision, and Bank Risk-Taking
Rafel Repullo (CEMFI)
Speaker: Rafael Repullo (CEMFI)
- 13:40h - 13:40h
- End of Workshop
- 14:00h - 14:00h
- Buffet Lunch