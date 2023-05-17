Conferencia Banco de Portugal – Banco de España – European Investment Bank: Investing and Financing Resilience and Renewal in Europe



The Banco de Portugal, the Banco de España and the European Investment Bank are pleased to invite you to a conference on Investing and financing resilience and renewal in Europe which will take place on 25 May 2023, at the Pousada de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal.

The conference will focus on investment needs and priorities for Portugal and Spain and on what it takes to use the economic recovery as a springboard for change and transition to a more digital and greener economy. It brings together a group of economists, policymakers, as well as representatives from financial institutions and the business community.

After the opening remarks Professor Nuno Fernandes will deliver the keynote speech, presenting the challenges and opportunities of the net zero transition and green investment. Then the results of the EIB Investment Survey for Portugal and Spain will be presented, followed by two high-level panels. The first will include business leaders from the two countries and will focus on the Finance needs to support resilience, digitalisation and the green transition. The second, a high level policy panel, will bring together the Governor of the Banco de Portugal, Mário Centeno, the Governor of the Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, and EIB vice-president, Ricardo Mourinho Félix, to discuss the EU policy priorities in the current context.

The conference will be broadcast live