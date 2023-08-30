Faster green transition would benefit firms, households and banks, ECB economy-wide climate stress test finds

Ir a contenido
Noticias del Banco Central Europeo
30/08/2023
Transición ecológica / Sostenibilidad
The ECB Blog: "Need for Speed on the Road to Paris". Luis de Guindos. Vice-President of the European Central Bank
ECB Ocassional Paper: The Road to Paris: stress testing the transitions towards a net-zero economy