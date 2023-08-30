Volver

Noticias del Banco Central Europeo

Faster green transition would benefit firms, households and banks, ECB economy-wide climate stress test finds

30/08/2023

Transición ecológica / Sostenibilidad

  • Frontloading green investment significantly reduces medium-term costs and risks facing households and firms.
  • Not expediting green transition drags down firms’ profitability and households’ purchasing power while pushing up credit risk for banks.
  • Further delaying transition means missing Paris Agreement goals and exacerbating impact of costly physical risks.
_

The ECB Blog: "Need for Speed on the Road to Paris". Luis de Guindos. Vice-President of the European Central BankAbre en nueva ventana

ECB Ocassional Paper: The Road to Paris: stress testing the transitions towards a net-zero economyAbre en nueva ventana

_ _
PDF
Faster green transition would benefit firms, households and banks, ECB economy-wide climate stress test finds (417 KB)
Anterior Estadísticas sobre las empr... Siguiente El BCE sanciona a de Volksb...