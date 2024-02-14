Mediterranean Central Banks discuss in Split strategies to preserve stability in turbulent times
14/02/2024
The conference “Stay the Course in Turbulent Times: Old and New Challenges for Central Banks”, which was held today in Split (Croatia), was attended by the governors of the central banks of Croatia, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain, as well as senior representatives of the OECD and the IMF.
It was focused on addressing critical economic issues and fostering collaboration among central banks in the region. With keynote speeches and panel discussions, the event delved into challenges such as the monetary policy actions to fight against elevated and persistent inflation, the need for effective communication strategies amid complex economic environments, the management of financial risks associated with climate change and the imperative of promoting women’s economic participation and financial inclusion.