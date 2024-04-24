2nd Banco de España and Banco de Portugal Conference on Labour Markets

La II Conferencia en Economía Laboral organizada conjuntamente por el Banco de España y el Banco de Portugal tendrá lugar en Madrid, el 21 y 22 de mayo del presente año 2024.
El objetivo de la conferencia es reunir a distinguidos académicos para discutir la reciente investigación realizada acerca del mercado laboral, incluyendo temas como la productividad, la inflación y salarios o el impacto de las instituciones del mercado de trabajo.
Elena Pastorino (Stanford University) y Lucas Karabarbounis (University of Minnesota) serán los ponentes principales.
Ponentes
21 Mayo
- 09:30h - 10:00h
- Hugo Reis (Banco de Portugal) and Carlos Thomas (Banco de España)
- 10:00h - 11:00h
Job security and liquid wealth
Speaker: Ana Figueiredo (VU Amsterdam)
Discussant: Hugo Reis (Banco de Portugal)
- 11:00h - 11:30h
- Coffee break
- 11:30h - 13:30h
Heterogeneity and hysteresis
Speaker: Mike Elsby (University of Edinburgh)
Discussant: Diego Puga (CEMFI)
Who pays for training? Theory and evidence on firm-level differences in training investments
Speaker: Daniela Vidart (University of Connecticut)
Discussant: Josep Pijoan (CEMFI)
- 13:30h - 15:00h
- Lunch break
- 15:00h - 17:00h
Measuring productivity of working from home
Speaker: Christine Braum (Warwick University)
Discussant: Beatriz Gónzalez (Banco de España)
The macroeconomic effects of unemployment insurance extensions: a policy rule-based identification approach
Speaker: Rubén Domínguez-Díaz (Banco de España)
Discussant: Omar Rachedi (Esade)
- 17:00h - 18:00h
Minimum wages and labor markets in the twin cities
Speaker: Loukas Karabarbounis (University of Minnesota)
22 Mayo
- 10:00h - 11:00h
On the asymmetrical sensitivity of the distribution of real wages to business cycle fluctuations
Speaker: Pedro Portugal (Banco de Portugal)
Discussant: Siqi Wei (IE)
- 11:00h - 11:30h
- Coffee break
- 12:00h - 14:00h
Why do people dislike inflation? Wage erosion and conflict
Speaker: Jonathan Hazell (London School of Economics)
Discussant: Ernesto Villanueva (Banco de España)
- 12:30h - 13:30h
TBA
Elena Pastorino (Stanford University)
- 13:30h - 13:30h
- Light lunch