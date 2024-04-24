Volver

Conferencias

2nd Banco de España and Banco de Portugal Conference on Labour Markets

La II Conferencia en Economía Laboral organizada conjuntamente por el Banco de España y el Banco de Portugal tendrá lugar en Madrid, el 21 y 22 de mayo del presente año 2024.

El objetivo de la conferencia es reunir a distinguidos académicos para discutir la reciente investigación realizada acerca del mercado laboral, incluyendo temas como la productividad, la inflación y salarios o el impacto de las instituciones del mercado de trabajo.

Elena Pastorino (Stanford University) y Lucas Karabarbounis (University of Minnesota) serán los ponentes principales.

Información

Ponentes

21 Mayo

    • 09:30h - 10:00h
    • Hugo Reis (Banco de Portugal) and Carlos Thomas (Banco de España)
    • 10:00h - 11:00h
    • Job security and liquid wealth

      Speaker: Ana Figueiredo (VU Amsterdam)

      Discussant: Hugo Reis (Banco de Portugal)

    • 11:00h - 11:30h
    • Coffee break
    • 11:30h - 13:30h
    • Heterogeneity and hysteresis

      Speaker: Mike Elsby (University of Edinburgh)

      Discussant: Diego Puga (CEMFI)

      Who pays for training? Theory and evidence on firm-level differences in training investments

      Speaker: Daniela Vidart (University of Connecticut)

      Discussant: Josep Pijoan (CEMFI)

    • 13:30h - 15:00h
    • Lunch break
    • 15:00h - 17:00h
    • Measuring productivity of working from home

      Speaker: Christine Braum (Warwick University)

      Discussant: Beatriz Gónzalez (Banco de España)

      The macroeconomic effects of unemployment insurance extensions: a policy rule-based identification approach

      Speaker: Rubén Domínguez-Díaz (Banco de España)

      Discussant: Omar Rachedi (Esade)

    • 17:00h - 18:00h
    • Minimum wages and labor markets in the twin cities

      Speaker: Loukas Karabarbounis (University of Minnesota)

22 Mayo

    • 10:00h - 11:00h
    • On the asymmetrical sensitivity of the distribution of real wages to business cycle fluctuations

      Speaker: Pedro Portugal (Banco de Portugal)

      Discussant: Siqi Wei (IE)

    • 11:00h - 11:30h
    • Coffee break
    • 12:00h - 14:00h
    • Why do people dislike inflation? Wage erosion and conflict

      Speaker: Jonathan Hazell (London School of Economics)

      Discussant: Ernesto Villanueva (Banco de España)

    • 12:30h - 13:30h
    • TBA

      Elena Pastorino (Stanford University)

    • 13:30h - 13:30h
    • Light lunch
Anterior Banco de España-CEMFI-UIMP... Siguiente 14th Research Workshop BdE-...