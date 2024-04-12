Banco de España-CEMFI-UIMP Conference on the Spanish Economy



The Banco de España, together with CEMFI and Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo (UIMP) launches the third of a series of academic conferences on the Spanish economy, that will be held on 4 and 5 July 2024 in Santander.

This conference series aims at bringing together top researchers to present their recent work on topics that are of critical importance for the Spanish economy, as well as distinguished policy-makers to discuss their views on these topics. This year’s conference will include academic sessions and panel discussions on productivity and the labour market.