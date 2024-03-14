4th WE_ARE_IN Macroeconomics and Finance Conference



The 4th WE_ARE_IN Macroeconomics and Finance Conference is an event organized by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Banco de España, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the European Central Bank (ECB). The aim of the conference is to bring together female economists who will present and discuss new research on macroeconomics and finance which is of particular interest to central banks. The conference will foster interaction between junior and senior female economists across academia and policy institutions. This edition will have a policy panel on "Artificial intelligence for policy making".