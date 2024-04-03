Joint CEPR and Banco de España Tenth Economic History Seminar



The seminar is an event organized by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and the Banco de España. The Economic History Seminar aims to bring together leading researchers in the field of economic history, and to foster interaction between junior and senior researchers across academia and policy institutions.

Contributions are invited on topics including, but not necessarily limited to: Macroeconomic and financial history; Economic growth in the very long run; Institutions and economic development; History of the international economy.