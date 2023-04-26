Banco de España-CEMFI-UIMP Conference on the Spanish Economy



The Banco de España, together with CEMFI and Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo (UIMP) is launching the second of a series of academic conferences on the Spanish economy, to be held on 6 and 7 July 2023 in Santander.

This conference series aims at bringing together top researchers to present their recent work on topics that are of critical importance for the Spanish economy, as well as distinguished policy-makers to discuss their views on these topics.

This year’s conference will include academic sessions on the labour market, productivity, monetary policy and public finances. It will also feature a closing speech by Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Banco de España, and a panel discussion on energy markets chaired by Ángel Gavilán, Director General of Economics, Statistics and Research.

Please note that attendance is by invitation only.