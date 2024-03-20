Volver

Intervenciones públicas

Gobernador. The ECB and Its Watchers. "Monetary Policy Transmission and the Banking System"

20/03/2024

Política monetaria

  • "The transmission of the current monetary policy tightening cycle to private-sector financing conditions has been forceful and, in some cases, stronger than would be expected on the basis of historical regularities".
  • "A stronger than expected monetary policy impact remains a downside risk to the euro area growth outlook. We should calibrate the degree of monetary restriction accordingly to the materialisation of such risk".
