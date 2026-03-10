The Banco de España is pleased to host the joint 13th CEPR Economic History Symposium & 11th Banco de España Economic History Seminar between 27 and 29 May 2026 in Roda de Bará.
The conference will explore a broad range of areas in economic history. A first set of studies will analyse globalisation and colonial legacies. A second set of studies will cover financial, banking, and monetary history as well as interwar financial integration. Finally, the program contains papers on institutions, technology, culture, and demographics as well as gender and economic empowerment.
Attendance: By invitation only.
Registration Procedure and Conditions
- Registration is mandatory to be considered for a place (click here to send your Expression of Interest) and must be completed by 11 April 2026.
- Submission of the Expression of Interest form does not imply automatic confirmation of attendance, nor does it guarantee accommodation.
- Confirmation of selected participants will be communicated by email no later than 15 April 2026.
- The event will be held exclusively in person and in English.
- On‑site attendance is subject to availability.
27 Mayo
- 13:00h - 14:00h
- Welcome Cocktail
- 14:00h - 14:15h
Welcome address
Deputy Governor Soledad Núñez (Banco de España)
- 14:15h - 16:30h
-
SESSION 1: TRADE HISTORY
14:15 – 15:00 No Sugar Coating: Quantifying the Welfare Losses from the US-Cuba Trade Policy
Stefania Garetto* (Boston and CEPR), Franco Maldonado Carlin (Colegio de México) and Marie Petkus (Centre College)
15:00 – 15:45 Globalization, Labour Markets and Conflict: Evidence from Strike Activity in Italy, 1881-1911
Tancredi Buscemi (Siena), Anna Missaia* (University of Gothenburg and CEPR), and Dario Pellegrino (Banca d’Italia)
15:45 – 16:30 Unequal Exchange and North-South Relations. Evidence from Global Trade Flows and the World Balance of Payments 1800-2025
Gaston Nievas* (PSE) and Thomas Piketty (PSE and CEPR)
- 16:30h - 17:00h
- Coffee break
- 17:00h - 18:30h
-
SESSION 2: CULTURE
17:00 - 17:45 Alienated Intellectuals
Sandra de Pleijt* (Wageningen and CEPR) and Julius Koschnick (Southern Denmark)
17:45 - 18:30 Doux Commerce: Markets, Culture, and Cooperation in 1850-1920 U.S.
Max Posch (Exeter) and Itzak Tzachi Raz* (Hebrew and CEPR)
- 17:00h - 18:30h
-
SESSION 3: EARLY MODERN FINANCE
17:00 - 17:45 Intermediating Sovereign Debt: Italian Bankers in 16th Century France
Olivier Accominotti* (LSE and CEPR) and Nadia Matringe (LSE)
17:45 - 18:30 The Trafalgar squeeze of global liquidity
Benoît Mojon (BIS), Miguel Ortiz-Serrano (CUNEF) and Vincent Bignon* (Banque de France and CEPR)
- 20:00h - 20:00h
- Dinner hosted by Banco de España’s Deputy Governor
28 Mayo
- 09:00h - 10:30h
-
SESSION 4: CENTRAL BANKING
9:00 - 9:45 The contribution of banks of issue to the formation of a national credit market, Italy 1861-1913
Marianna Astore (Insurbia), Maria Stella Chiaruttini (Zurich), Federico Barbiellini Amidei* (Banca d’Italia), Paolo Croce (Banca d’Italia) and Paolo Piselli (Banca d’Italia)
9:45 - 10:30 Breaking Gold’s Grip: Gold Shocks and Monetary Transmission Before and After the Fed
Justin Eloriaga (Emory) and Caroline Fohlin* (Emory and CEPR)
- 09:00h - 10:30h
-
SESSION 5: DEMOGRAPHY AND MOBILITY
9:00 - 9:45 Marriage and Mobility over Multiple Generations: Evidence from Imperial China
Wolfgang Keller* (HKUST and CEPR) and Carol Shiue (HKUST)
9:45-10:30 Borders of Belief: Protestantism and Social Mobility
Bas Machielsen* (Utrecht) and Amaury de Vicq de Cumptich (Groningen)
- 10:30h - 11:00h
- Coffee break
- 11:00h - 12:30h
SESSION 6: TECHNOLOGY AND INSTITUTIONS
11:00 - 11:45 Factory Location: Resistance to Technology Adoption and Local Institutions
Michele Rosenberg (Essex) and Federico Curci* (Banco de España)
11:45 -12:30 Tragedy of the Anticommon: Evidence from the Electrification of Switzerland
Björn Brey (NHH) and Jacob Weisdorf* (Sapienza and CEPR)
- 11:00h - 12:30h
SESSION 7: INTERWAR BANKING AND THE DEPRESSION
11:00 - 11:45 Open, Shut, Recover: Measuring Interwar Financial Integration
Lukas Diebold* (Carlos III) and Kirsten Wandschneider (Goethe)
11:45 - 12:30 Monetary Policy Shocks and Financial Stability: Evidence from the Great Depression
Matthew Jaremski (Utah State), Kris Mitchener* (Santa Clara and CEPR), Gary Richardson (UC Irvine) and Angela Vossmeyer (Claremont McKenna)
- 12:30h - 13:30h
- Lunch
- 13:30h - 15:45h
SESSION 8: PATHWAYS TO FEMALE EMPOWERMENT
13:30 – 14:15 Corporations as the State: Urbanisation, Female Empowerment, and Long-Run Development in the Copperbelt
Jonathan Dries (LUISS)
14:15 – 15:00 Property Rights and Innovation Dynamism: The Role of Women Inventors
Author: Ruveyda Nur Gözen (LSE and Cardiff)
15:00 – 15:45 Dividends, Trust and Women who Wait: Female Shareholding at the Banco De España (1875-1921)
Susana Martínez-Rodríguez* (Murcia) and Laura Lopez-Gomez* (Murcia)
- 15:45h - 16:30h
- Coffee break
-
- 20:00h - 20:00h
- Dinner
29 Mayo
- 09:00h - 11:15h
SESSION 9: COLONIALISM IN THE AMERICAS
09:00 – 09:45 The First Numbers of the Americas
Leticia Arroyo-Abad* (CUNY and CEPR) and José-Antonio Espin-Sanchez (Yale and CEPR)
09:45 – 10:30 The Spanish Legacy in the US Southwest
Francisco Eslava* (IHEID) and Felipe Valencia Caicedo (Brown and CEPR)
10:30 – 11:15 The human capital legacy of war: a quasi-experiment from Italy’s military occupation of Ethiopia (1910 – 1970)
Gabriele Cappelli* (Siena and CEPR), Alemu Lambamo (Addis Ababa) and Michelangelo Vasta (Siena and CEPR)
- 11:15h - 11:45h
- Coffee break
-
-
SESSION 10: INTERWAR MACRO HISTORY
11:45 – 12:30 Missing persistence: measurement errors and US inflation before WW1
Stefan Gerlach (EFG Bank and CEPR) and Rebecca Stuart* (Neuchâtel and CEPR)
12:30 – 13:15 Worker and Firm Search in the Labor Market: Evidence from Classified Advertisements
Huixun Bi (Kansas City Fed), Nicolas Petrosky-Nadeau* (San Francisco Fed), Nora Traum (HEC Montreal) and Greg Woodward (Kansas City Fed)
- 13:15h - 13:20h
- Closing remarks
- 13:20h - 14:20h
- Farewell Cocktail