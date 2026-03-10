Joint 13th CEPR Economic History Symposium & 11th Banco de España Economic History Seminar



The Banco de España is pleased to host the joint 13th CEPR Economic History Symposium & 11th Banco de España Economic History Seminar between 27 and 29 May 2026 in Roda de Bará.

The conference will explore a broad range of areas in economic history. A first set of studies will analyse globalisation and colonial legacies. A second set of studies will cover financial, banking, and monetary history as well as interwar financial integration. Finally, the program contains papers on institutions, technology, culture, and demographics as well as gender and economic empowerment.

Attendance: By invitation only.

Registration Procedure and Conditions

Registration is mandatory to be considered for a place (click here to send your Expression of Interest) and must be completed by 11 April 2026 .

to be considered for a place (click here to send your Expression of Interest) and must be completed . Submission of the Expression of Interest form does not imply automatic confirmation of attendance , nor does it guarantee accommodation.

, nor does it guarantee accommodation. Confirmation of selected participants will be communicated by email no later than 15 April 2026.

The event will be held exclusively in person and in English .

. On‑site attendance is subject to availability.