5th Banco de España-CEMFI-UIMP Conference on the Spanish Economy “Housing and Institutions: Challenges and Opportunities for Spain”



Banco de España, together with CEMFI and Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) launches the fifth academic conference on the Spanish economy, that will be held on 2 and 3 July 2026 in Santander.

This conference series aims at bringing together top researchers to present their recent work on topics that are of critical importance for the Spanish economy, as well as distinguished policy-makers to discuss their views on these topics.

Please note that attendance is by invitation only.