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5th Banco de España-CEMFI-UIMP Conference on the Spanish Economy “Housing and Institutions: Challenges and Opportunities for Spain”

Banco de España, together with CEMFI and Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) launches the fifth academic conference on the Spanish economy, that will be held on 2 and 3 July 2026 in Santander.

This conference series aims at bringing together top researchers to present their recent work on topics that are of critical importance for the Spanish economy, as well as distinguished policy-makers to discuss their views on these topics.

Please note that attendance is by invitation only.

Información

Ponentes

2 Julio

    • 13:00h - 13:45h
    • Welcome Cocktail
    • 13:45h - 14:30h
    • High-level Policy Dialogue

      Global Monetary Policy and Institutional Challenges
      José Luis Escrivá, Governor, Banco de España
      Mary Daly, President, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
      Moderator: María Tadeo (Euronews)

    • 14:30h - 17:00h
    • Academic session

      Chair: Agustín Casas (CUNEF)
      Overproduction of Laws and Bureaucratic Efficiency in Spain
      Claudio Michelacci (EIEF)
      Discussant: Juan Mora-Sanguinetti (Banco de España)

      The Political Economy of Housing Supply in Spain
      Elisabet Viladecans-Marsal (Universitat de Barcelona)
      Discussant: Felipe Carozzi (London School of Economics)

    • 17:00h - 17:30h
    • Coffee break
    • 17:30h - 18:45h
    • Policy panel

      Economía y Democracia: 50 Años de Transformación en España
      Chair: David López-Salido (Banco de España)
      Panelists: Antón Costas (Consejo Económico y Social), Elisa de la Nuez (GC Legal),
      Alfonso Novales (Real Academia de Ciencias Morales y Políticas)

3 Julio

    • 09:30h - 12:00h
    • Academic session

      Chair: Clara Santamaría (Sciences Po)
      Housing Supply and Affordability
      Gilles Duranton (Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania)
      Discussant: David Cuberes (Maynooth University)

      Housing, Household Creation, and Fertility
      Virginia Sánchez-Marcos (Universidad de Cantabria)
      Discussant: María José Luengo-Prado (Instituto Complutense de Análisis Económico)

    • 12:00h - 12:30h
    • Coffee break
    • 12:30h - 13:45h
    • Policy panel

      The Challenges of the Spanish Housing Market
      Chair: Olympia Bover (CEMFI)
      Panelists: José García-Montalvo (Universitat Pompeu Fabra), Manuel Illueca (Instituto de Crédito Oficial), Pablo Martínez (trescientosmil)

    • 14:00h - 14:30h
    • Closing remarks: Soledad Núñez, Deputy Governor, Banco de España
    • 14:30h - 15:30h
    • Lunch and farewell
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