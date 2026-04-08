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18th Research Workshop Banco de España-CEMFI

Información

Ponentes

20 Abril

    • 10:00h - 10:50h
    • Religious Media, Conversion and its Socio-Economic Consequences: The Rise of Pentecostals in Brazil

      Giulia Buccione (CEMFI) and Marcello Mello

    • 10:50h - 11:40h
    • Media Slant in Economic Reporting

      Sandra García-Uribe (BDE)

    • 11:40h - 12:00h
    • Break
    • 12:00h - 12:50h
    • Equity Financing in a Banking Crisis: Evidence from Private Firms

      Federico Kochen (CEMFI)

    • 12:50h - 13:40h
    • Mutual Fund Runs and the Transmission of Liquidity Risk to Banks

      Carola Müller, Matías Ossandon (BdE), Miguel Sarmiento and Freddy Pinzon-Puerto

    • 13:40h - 14:00h
    • End of Workshop
    • 14:00h - 14:00h
    • Buffet Lunch
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