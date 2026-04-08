18th Research Workshop Banco de España-CEMFI

Información
Ponentes
20 Abril
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- 10:00h - 10:50h
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Religious Media, Conversion and its Socio-Economic Consequences: The Rise of Pentecostals in Brazil
Giulia Buccione (CEMFI) and Marcello Mello
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- 10:50h - 11:40h
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Media Slant in Economic Reporting
Sandra García-Uribe (BDE)
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- 11:40h - 12:00h
- Break
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- 12:00h - 12:50h
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Equity Financing in a Banking Crisis: Evidence from Private Firms
Federico Kochen (CEMFI)
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- 12:50h - 13:40h
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Mutual Fund Runs and the Transmission of Liquidity Risk to Banks
Carola Müller, Matías Ossandon (BdE), Miguel Sarmiento and Freddy Pinzon-Puerto
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- 13:40h - 14:00h
- End of Workshop
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- 14:00h - 14:00h
- Buffet Lunch